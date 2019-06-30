Clippers' Garrett Temple: Headed to Brooklyn

Temple is expected to sign a two-year, $10 million deal with the Nets once free agency officially commences, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Temple's contract will have a team-option for the second year. The Nets will be the journeyman's ninth team since entering the league in 2019. He will presumably provide wing-depth off the bench.

