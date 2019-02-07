Clippers' Garrett Temple: Headed to Clippers

Temple was traded from the Grizzlies to the Clippers on Thursday along with JaMychal Green (knee) in exchange for Avery Bradley, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Temple is currently sidelined with a sprained left shoulder, and it's unclear when he'll return or what role he'll assume with the Clippers once healthy. Prior to being traded, the veteran started 49 games for Memphis, averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 31.2 minutes in those contests.