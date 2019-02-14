Clippers' Garrett Temple: Logs 21 minutes off bench

Temple contributed seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one steal and one block in 21 minutes Wednesday in the Clippers' 134-107 win over the Suns.

Temple started at small forward in his first two games for the Clippers, but he was bumped to the bench Wednesday with coach Doc Rivers electing to roll with the red-hot Landry Shamet on the top unit. Shamet is set to be a key part of the Clippers' nucleus beyond 2018-19, making it rather unlikely that Temple ends up unseating him in the starting five. At least for one game, the move to the bench didn't hurt Temple's playing time at all, as his 21 minutes were actually more than he had received in either of the prior two contests.