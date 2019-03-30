Clippers' Garrett Temple: Returns to bench

Temple will come off the bench Saturday against the Cavaliers.

With Patrick Beverley (hip) healthy and in the starting five, Temple will resume his usual role off the bench. As a reserve in March, he's averaging 2.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 16.7 minutes.

