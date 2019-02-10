Clippers' Garrett Temple: Scores 11 points in Saturday's win

Temple posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, and one assist in 20 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 win over the Celtics.

Temple drew the start in his Clippers debut, shaking off a shoulder injury that kept him out for the last six games with the Grizzlies prior to the trade. While the fact that Temple immediately joined the starting five bodes well for his value in general, reserve guard Lou Williams will eat up most of the shooting guard minutes.