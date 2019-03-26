Clippers' Garrett Temple: Starting Tuesday
Temple will start Tuesday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Kristina Pink of Fox Sports West reports.
With Landry Shamet (ankle) out, Temple will draw the start. In March, he's averaging 2.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 16.7 minutes.
