Clippers' Garrett Temple: Starting Tuesday

Temple will start Tuesday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Kristina Pink of Fox Sports West reports.

With Landry Shamet (ankle) out, Temple will draw the start. In March, he's averaging 2.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal in 16.7 minutes.

