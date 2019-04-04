Clippers' Garrett Temple: Starting Wednesday
Temple will start Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Temple will start in place of Patrick Beverley, who's out with a hip injury. In 22 games, including four starts, with the Clippers, the veteran guard's averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.4 minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Garrett Temple: Returns to bench•
-
Clippers' Garrett Temple: Well-rounded stat line in win•
-
Clippers' Garrett Temple: Starting Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Garrett Temple: Logs 21 minutes off bench•
-
Clippers' Garrett Temple: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Garrett Temple: Scores 11 points in team debut•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.