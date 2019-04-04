Clippers' Garrett Temple: Starting Wednesday

Temple will start Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Temple will start in place of Patrick Beverley, who's out with a hip injury. In 22 games, including four starts, with the Clippers, the veteran guard's averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.4 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...