Clippers' Garrett Temple: To come off bench Wednesday

Temple will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

After two consecutive starts, Temple will be replaced by Landry Shamet for Wednesday's game. He's seen 38 total minutes in his two games with the Clippers, so it's reasonable to assume he'll see around 20 minutes despite his transition to the pine. Over two games in Los Angeles, Temple's averaging 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists.