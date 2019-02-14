Clippers' Garrett Temple: To come off bench Wednesday
Temple will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
After two consecutive starts, Temple will be replaced by Landry Shamet for Wednesday's game. He's seen 38 total minutes in his two games with the Clippers, so it's reasonable to assume he'll see around 20 minutes despite his transition to the pine. Over two games in Los Angeles, Temple's averaging 7.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
More News
-
Clippers' Garrett Temple: Scores 11 points in team debut•
-
Clippers' Garrett Temple: Starting in Clippers debut•
-
Clippers' Garrett Temple: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Clippers' Garrett Temple: Headed to Clippers•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Unlikely to return Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Garrett Temple: Officially out Tuesday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...