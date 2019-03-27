Clippers' Garrett Temple: Well-rounded stat line in win

Temple totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Temple entered the starting lineup with Landry Shamet (ankle) out, and the former had a respectable all-around stat line in Tuesday's win. Temple hasn't played much of a role for the Clippers since coming over from Memphis, and the increased production should be attributed to the spot start and extra playing time.