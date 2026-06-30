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Clippers' Gradey Dick: Reportedly heading to Los Angeles

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Raptors are expected to send Dick, Brandon Ingram, two first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and two second-round picks to the Clippers on Tuesday in exchange for Kawhi Leonard, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After a promising sophomore campaign, Dick took a major step back in Year 3 and will look for a fresh start with a change of scenery. The sharpshooter shot over 35 percent from three in each of his first two seasons but hit rock bottom in 2025-26, shooting 30.3 percent on 2.4 three-point attempts per game while playing only 14 minutes a night. Dick will likely be competing with Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller for reserve minutes in Los Angeles.

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