Dick supplied zero points (0-2 FG) and one assist over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 132-107 loss to Utah.

Dick saw his four-game double-digit scoring streak come to an end Tuesday, going 0-for-2 from the field in 17 minutes. The third-year wing had averaged 12.5 points on 66.7 percent shooting over his previous four appearances, but his limited playing time and minimal contributions outside scoring continue to restrict his fantasy upside. He remains primarily a three-point shooting option in deeper leagues.