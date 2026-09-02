The NBA has concluded its investigation into salary cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, and the trade sending Dick to Los Angeles is expected to be finalized in the coming days, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Among other punishments, the Clippers were stripped of five first-round picks Wednesday. Furthermore, Leonard was fined $700,000 in restitution for improper benefits. With the findings and penalities being announced, Dick is now expected to officially join the Clippers after spending his first three seasons in the Association with Toronto. The 2023 No. 13 overall pick's production took a hit in 2025-26, during which he averaged 6.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game across 76 regular-season appearances (one start). The Clippers are set to acquire Dick, Brandon Ingram (heel), two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a first-round pick swap in exchange for Leonard. Dick figures to provide wing depth for Los Angeles in 2026-27, though he'll likely have to compete for playing time with Kobe Sanders, Bradley Beal (hip) and Max Strus.