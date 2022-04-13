Hartenstein totaled zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds and one assist over seven minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hartenstein wasn't a victim of foul trouble or poor shooting. He simply disappeared from the rotation altogether with only seven minutes on the court. The result is confusing when you consider his recent production. Coming into Tuesday's contest, Hartenstein averaged 23.7 minutes of court time over a 10-game span, and averaged 11.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists over that period. The massive usage reduction should have meant better numbers for Ivica Zubac, but he also struggled with the first unit. Since there is no clear reason for the change, Hartenstein will be a riskier fantasy option in the team's upcoming elimination game.