Jackson has been working with the first team in training camp and said, "I think I'm going to be in the starting role," Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson was traded from Indiana to Los Angeles last February and averaged 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks across 15.8 minutes per game in 17 regular-season appearances off the bench with the Clippers last season. Head coach Ty Lue may still opt to start veteran big man Brook Lopez to begin the regular season, so Jackson will look to impress during the preseason. He'll face competition for minutes from Lopez and Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot), who will miss time to begin the year.