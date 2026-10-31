Jackson had 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals across 22 minutes during Friday's 127-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Although the Clippers suffered a 26-point blowout loss, Jackson was all over the court Friday night and posted an impressive performance, with at least three tallies in each of the five major categories. Jackson has played more than 25 minutes just once this season despite being the starting center, but he's making the most of his opportunities early on. He's averaging 8.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60 percent from the floor, giving him enough floor, both in production and role, to be a worthy waiver pickup, particularly in category-based formats.