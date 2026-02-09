This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Clippers' Isaiah Jackson: Good to go for Tuesday
Jackson will be available to debut Tuesday against Houston, Far reports.
Jackson was acquired from the Pacers at the trade deadline and will likely step into a rotation role right away. Brook Lopez is expected to start at center, but Jackson could be penciled in as his backup.