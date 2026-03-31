Clippers' Isaiah Jackson: Remains out against Portland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Portland, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Jackson sprained his right ankle in Friday's 114-113 win over the Indiana Pacers and was subsequently ruled out for Sunday's game in Milwaukee. Without him, the Clippers may continue to rely on John Collins and Nicolas Batum to back up Brook Lopez in the middle.
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