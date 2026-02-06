Jackson (recently traded), who has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Kings, won't play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Jackson is joining his new squad in Minnesota, but the team doesn't plan for him to make his Clippers debut until Tuesday's meeting in Houston with the Rockets. With Jackson out at least two games, Brook Lopez should start at center while Yanic Konan Niederhauser moves into the No. 2 gig in the meantime.