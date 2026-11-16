Jackson amassed 13 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three blocks, two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 15 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 win over the Hornets.

Jackson turned in an impressive performance off the bench, making an impact on both ends of the floor while leading the Clippers in blocks. He's struggled with consistency this season and is averaging 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals in 17.4 minutes per game off the bench over his last five appearances.