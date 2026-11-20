Jackson closed Thursday's 124-112 loss to the Spurs with six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks across nine minutes.

With Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) making his season debut, Jackson saw limited burn as the Clippers' third-string center. However, the big man provided a well-rounded line and finished with a team-high plus-eight point differential. Niederhauser will likely require time to ramp up toward a more significant workload, though Jackson is still facing added competition for minutes moving forward.