Clippers' Isaiah Jackson: Won't play in regular-season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (ankle) is out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Warriors.
Jackson hasn't played since March 27, and his Sunday absence will mark the end of his regular season, though the Clippers have qualified for the play-in. In his 17 appearances with the Clippers following his trade from the Pacers, Jackson averaged 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 15.9 minutes.
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