Thomas was traded from the Wizards to the Clippers on Thursday as part of a three-team, four player deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Wizards will reportedly receive Jerome Robinson in return, while the Knicks will send Marcus Morris to the Clippers in exchange for Moe Harmless and a 2020 first-round pick. Thomas should slot in as the team's backup point guard behind Patrick Beverley (groin), joining a bench unit that already boasts the likes of Lou Williams, Landry Shamet and Montrezl Harrell. Prior to getting traded, Thomas posted averages of 12.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 40 games (23.1 minutes per tilt) with the Wizards.