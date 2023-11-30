Zubac racked up 14 points (7-12 FG), eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 131-117 victory over the Kings.

Zubac finished with a solid stat line and came quite close to posting what would've been his third straight double-double. The big man is making the most of his touches near the rim in an offense led by several dominant ball handlers such as James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and he remains valuable in all formats, both due to his starting role but also due to his two-way contributions. He's averaging 14.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game over his last five outings.