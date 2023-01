Zubac (knee) will play in Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz.

Zubac was handed a questionable designation ahead of Wednesday's contest due to a left knee contusion but will be able to suit up. Over his last 10 appearances, Zubac has averaged 9.9 points and 7.8 rebounds across 27.4 minutes and should handle more offensive duties with Paul George (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (injury management) sidelined.