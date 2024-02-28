Zubac is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to an illness, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Zubac wasn't on the Clippers' initial injury report, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up against the Lakers. He's been productive recently, averaging 11.6 points and 9.8 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances, and his potential absence would be a blow for a team that will already be without Paul George (knee) on Wednesday.