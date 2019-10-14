Zubac contributed 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 118-100 preseason victory over Melbourne United.

Zubac came within two rebounds of a double-double Sunday, adding three defensive stats in the 18 point victory. Unlike JaMychal Green, Zubac is locked in for a consistent role and could have backend value depending on your team's needs. can provide blocks and rebounds, while shooting with decent efficiency from both the field and the free-throw line.