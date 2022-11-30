Zubac provided 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one block and two steals over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Zubac was coming off a career-best performance with 31 points and 29 rebounds against the Pacers on Nov. 27, and even though he couldn't repeat those numbers here while battling with Jusuf Nurkic down low, at least he recorded a second straight double-double -- marking it just the second time he accomplishes that feat on back-to-back contests in the current season. Zubac has enjoyed a bigger role on offense due to the persistent injury issues of both Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Paul George (hamstring), and he's averaging 14.2 points with 13.8 rebounds per contest over his last five outings.