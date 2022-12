Zubac finished with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 loss to Boston.

Zubac has grabbed 10 or more rebounds in four games in a row and has also recorded three straight double-doubles, so he's been producing well in a position that hasn't been particularly productive in fantasy this season. The big man is averaging 9.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in December.