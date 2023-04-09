Zubac closed with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 23 minutes during Saturday's 136-125 win over the Trail Blazers.

Zubac has been one of the best two-way big men in the Western Conference and has emerged as a reliable double-double threat every time he steps on the court. The big man has three double-doubles over his last four contests and has notched that feat six times across 15 games since the beginning of March.