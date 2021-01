Zubac posted 13 points (3-5 FG, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist across 18 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Hawks.

Zubac delivered another double-double despite coming off the bench, and he has accomplished that feat in three of his last four games. Zubac can certainly leave his mark on both ends of the court, but his upside will never be extremely high unless he manages to find a way to return to the starting lineup.