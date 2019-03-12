Zubac tallied 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 140-125 victory over the Celtics.

Zubac had an almost identical line to that of his previous game, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. The playing time was elevated in this one, with additional minutes coming in garbage time. Zubac typically sees to few minutes to have any value outside of deeper formats but he could be used as a streaming option if you need rebounds with a smattering of points.