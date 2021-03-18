Zubac recorded 14 points (7-9 FG), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 105-89 loss to the Mavericks.

With Serge Ibaka (back) out for a second straight game, Zubac got another start and performed well despite the team as a whole struggling. Over the past two games as a starter, Zubac has totaled 29 points, 18 rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block in 70 minutes.