Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Approaches double-double
Zubac supplied 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 115-109 win over the Pacers.
As per usual, Montrezl Harrell picked up the brunt of the playing time at center while coming off the bench, resulting in Zubac staying under 25 minutes for the fourth straight game. Zubac has offered respectable production in March with averages of 9.6 points and 8.7 rebounds, but the presence of Harrell puts a cap on Zubac's overall fantasy upside.
