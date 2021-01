Zubac (abdominal) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After sustaining the injury in Sunday's win over the Bulls, Zubac went through pregame warmups and is good to go for tonight's matchup with the Pelicans. So far this season, Zubac is averaging 7.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17.6 minutes of action per game. He will continue to serve as the primary backup to Serge Ibaka.