Zubac (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies but will have a minutes restriction, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Zubac missed four of the last five games due to a sore right calf, but he'll suit up against Memphis. It's not yet clear how much his playing time will be restricted, but he posted 12 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes Tuesday against Minnesota in his return from a two-game absence.