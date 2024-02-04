Zubac (calf) is active and will start Sunday's game against Miami, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Zubac's initial recovery timeline called for him to be re-evaluated in mid-February, but the big man will return to action threes weeks removed from being diagnosed with a serious right calf strain. Although he is in the starting lineup, it's unclear if he will face any type of minutes restriction Sunday. Zubac is averaging 12.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 27.1 minutes per game this season, and his return will send Mason Plumlee to a bench role.