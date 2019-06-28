Zubac was extended a qualifying offer by the Clippers on Friday, making him a restricted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Zubac was acquired by the Clippers last season in a trade with the Lakers, and he went on to start 25 of his 26 appearances under coach Doc Rivers. Zubac, who will be entering his age 22 season, has shown promise as a scoring and rebounding big man. Wherever he lands, he figures to see minutes in the low-to-mid 20s, though maybe more if he ends up on a rebuilding squad.