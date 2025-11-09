Zubac provided 21 points (10-12 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 loss to the Suns.

The 28-year-old center contributed his second straight 20-point double-double while pulling down double-digit boards for the fifth time in the last six games. Zubac is picking up right where he left off from a breakout 2024-25 campaign, and during those last six games he's averaging 14.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 59.7 percent from the floor.