Zubac scored 21 points (10-10 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, an assist and a block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 win over the Mavericks.

The fourth-year center was essentially the difference in the game -- while Luca Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 59 points to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's 53, the Mavs didn't have a third contributor to match Zubac. He now has back-to-back double-doubles, and Zubac could be a wild card for the Clippers as they try to lock up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.