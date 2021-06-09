Zubac ended with 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 112-109 loss to Utah.

After fading out during the first-round series against the Mavericks, Zubac stepped up in Game 1, turning in a productive evening, while also limiting Rudy Gobert to just 10 points. The Clippers are not afraid to play with their rotations based on the matchups and so while his role is a little uncertain, given Gobert is going to be on the floor a lot, Zubac should at least be seeing meaningful minutes moving forward.