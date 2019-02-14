Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Bounces back with strong effort
Zubac pitched in 16 points (4-7 FG, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes in the Clippers' 134-107 win over the Suns on Wednesday.
Zubac managed to avoid foul trouble -- never a guarantee when it comes to the young center -- to bounce back from a rough, truncated outing in his last game against the Timberwolves. The 21-year-old has scored in double digits in two of his first three games since coming over from the Lakers. However, despite the fact coach Doc Rivers appears firmly committed to keeping him as the starting center, it seems that Zubac's minutes might be typically capped in the mid-to-high-20s on the majority of nights, with the referee's whistle always a possible looming impediment as well.
