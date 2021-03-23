Zubac is averaging 12.8 points (on 78.6 percent shooting from the field), 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game while starting at center in the past four contests in place of the injured Serge Ibaka (back).

Zubac hasn't turned in any truly eye-popping stat lines while filling in for Ibaka, but he's reached double figures in the scoring column each time out while converting his opportunities on offense at an ultra-efficient clip. The big man has also posted strong numbers on the defensive end, though his steal production is probably a bit inflated. Still, the all-around production Zubac is providing at the moment makes him a worthy short-term option in standard leagues while Ibaka remains without a clear target date to rejoin the lineup.