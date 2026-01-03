Zubac (ankle) will be available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Zubac is ahead of schedule in his rehab from a Grade 2 left ankle sprain he sustained in a win over the Lakers on Dec. 20 and will suit up Saturday following a five-game absence. The veteran center was just recently cleared to return to on-court activities, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction against Boston. Still, his return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Brook Lopez and Yanic Konan Niederhauser.