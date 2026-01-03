default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Zubac (ankle) will be available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Zubac is ahead of schedule in his rehab from a Grade 2 left ankle sprain he sustained in a win over the Lakers on Dec. 20 and will suit up Saturday following a five-game absence. The veteran center was just recently cleared to return to on-court activities, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction against Boston. Still, his return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Brook Lopez and Yanic Konan Niederhauser.

More News