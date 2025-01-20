Zubac (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Zubac was one of several regulars who were deemed questionable for this rivalry matchup, but the big man will give it a go and suit up Sunday. He's been an excellent two-way threat for the Clippers, averaging 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game since the beginning of January.