Zubac (back) has been cleared for Tuesday's preseason contest against Denver, Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated reports.
Zubac suffered from back spasms during a game on Oct. 10 and has been limited in practice for most of the week. But it sounds like he's in the clear and will get a difficult test against Nikola Jokic.
