Zubac registered 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 22 minutes during Friday's 144-126 loss to Dallas.

Zubac ended just two rebounds away from posting a double-double. While he'll never be tasked with carrying the offense, especially considering all the players surrounding him, he is a good finisher near the rim and provides value as a potential double-double threat every night. Zubac has two double-doubles on the season and has already scored in double digits four times.