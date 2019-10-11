Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Comes off bench Thursday
Zubac collected 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes during the Clippers' 111-91 preseason loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.
Zubac ceded the start at center to Montrezl Harrell, who tallied a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds. However, Zubac was productive in his own right, with his point total pacing the second unit on the night. It remains to be seen which player head coach Doc Rivers will elect to go with as his starter to open the regular season, but Zubac is likely in for a relatively modest amount of minutes irrespective of where he ends up slotting on the depth chart.
