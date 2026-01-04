Zubac will come off the bench against the Celtics on Saturday, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Zubac was cleared to return from a five-game absence due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain, well ahead of schedule given the nature of his injury. He won't be rushed back to a full workload and will operate on a minutes restriction off the bench, so Brook Lopez will likely remain in the starting lineup and Yanic Konan Niederhauser should also see some minutes in the rotation.