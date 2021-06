Zubac will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 3 against the Jazz, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports.

After getting the start in Game 2, Zubac will return to the bench, as coach Tyronn Lue has decided to go back to a small-ball lineup featuring Nicolas Batum. In Zubac's past five games off the bench, he's averaged 4.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in 13.2 minutes.