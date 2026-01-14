Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Dealing with ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zubac is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a left ankle sprain, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Per Russo, Zubac did not play during the final 14 minutes of the Clippers' win over the Hornets on Monday and was seen favoring his left ankle in the locker room following the game. Brook Lopez, John Collins and Yanic Konan Niederhauser would be in line for more minutes if Zubac is unable to play Wednesday.
